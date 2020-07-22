YORK -- Ruth Harrison will be 100 years young this July 27.
With COVID-19 concerns the family wishes to celebrate this wonderful occasion with a card shower. Greetings may be sent to her at: York General Hearthstone, 2600 N. Lincoln Ave., Room 504, York, NE, 68467.
