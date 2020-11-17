Birthday, Blase

HORDVILLE -- The family of Clarence Blase is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on November 20. Please send your cards to him at: 2502 N X RD, Hordville, NE 68846.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HORDVILLE -- The family of Clarence Blase is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on November 20. Please send your cards to him at: 2502 N X RD, Hordville, NE 68846.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.