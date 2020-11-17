 Skip to main content
Birthday, Blase
90 years

HORDVILLE -- The family of Clarence Blase is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on November 20. Please send your cards to him at: 2502 N X RD, Hordville, NE 68846.

