Birthday: Wiese, 101
Birthday: Wiese, 101

Bernice Wiese

Bernice Wiese

WAHOO -- This spunky lady will be celebrating her 101st birthday on July 7, 2021 with a family gathering and card shower. Please send cards to: Bernice Wiese, 1400 Mark Dr., #207, Wahoo, NE, 68066. Love from your family.

