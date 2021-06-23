Birthday: Kessinger, 90
Related to this story
Most Popular
I was checking my calendar recently and was reminded that earlier this year the Fun Club was scheduled to tour Iceland in June. Due to COVID r…
BRADSHAW – LaMarr Newton will celebrate her 90th birthday on June 21, 2021. To honor the occasion, her family is requesting a card shower. Gre…
BENEDICT -- The family of Gary Hild of Benedict is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on June 23, 2021. Cards of congratul…
YORK -- Roger and Karen Klone will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2021. Their family says, "join us in celebrating …
- Updated
You are probably aware that my husband Dave and I are planning to retire and discontinue the Fun Club. We have loved escorting Fun Club travel…