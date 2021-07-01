 Skip to main content
Anniversary: Riekenberg, 60 years
Anniversary: Riekenberg, 60 years

YORK – Denny and Joyce (Staehr) Riekenberg, of Hordville, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on July 8, 1961. Their family includes children Kris (Kim) Shoup, Kerri (Jerry) Sundberg of Clarks and Craig Riekenberg of Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren, Kylie (Garrison) Smith, Kinsley Shoup (Cody Pietig), Katelyn (Logan) Engel, Brandon Sundberg and Rachel Sundberg and great-grandchildren, Lola, Berkley and Hazel Smith.

The family is requesting a card shower in celebration. Greetings may be sent to them at: 2008 E 28th Rd., Hordville, NE, 688646.

