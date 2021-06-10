 Skip to main content
Anniversary: Klone, 50 years
Roger and Karen Klone

YORK -- Roger and Karen Klone will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2021. Their family says, "join us in celebrating this special day with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 1012 Road Q, York, NE, 68467. Thank you for helping this wonderful couple and their family celebrate 50 years together!"

