YORK -- Roger and Karen Klone will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2021. Their family says, "join us in celebrating this special day with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 1012 Road Q, York, NE, 68467. Thank you for helping this wonderful couple and their family celebrate 50 years together!"
Anniversary: Klone, 50 years
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
You are probably aware that my husband Dave and I are planning to retire and discontinue the Fun Club. We have loved escorting Fun Club travel…
JT and Naomi Hamm, of McCool Jct., are the parents of a daughter, Brynnlee Nikkole Scheerer-Hamm, born at 6:47 p.m. on May 26, 2021 at York Ge…