YORK -- Tom and Margaret (Peterson) Brink are celebrating 50 years of marriage! They were married on May 29, 1971 and are both retired educators.

Their family members include Ben and Darcie Brink of Lincoln, Peterson and Carrie Brink of Omaha, Maren (Brink) and Jim Roche of Brooklyn Park, Minn.

Their family says, “We would like to recognize their commitment to each other and their family. No big party, but here's to many more years.”