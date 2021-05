GRESHAM -- The family of Lee and Carolyn Cain are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary on June 2. Their family includes Janice and Terry Steinkamp of Lincoln, Dennis (deceased), Gary and Doris Cain of Fort Collins, Colo., Dean and Susanne Cain of Almont, Mich., 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Cards can be sent to: 4741 Branched Oak Road, Gresham, NE 68367-8425.