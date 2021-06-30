 Skip to main content
Anniversary -- Hartig, 50 years
Anniversary -- Hartig, 50 years

Hartig anniversary

Marlin and Mary Hartig

YORK -- Happy "50" Wedding Anniversary to Marlin and Mary Hartig! Please join us in celebrating this milestone with a card shower. Cards can be sent to: 1019 East 14th Street, York, NE, 68467. We greatly appreciate all who celebrate this special occasion.

-- Kim, Jennifer Hartig and Janelle Troutman

