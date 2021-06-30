Anniversary -- Hartig, 50 years
Due to the Mettenbrink plans for retirement, there aren't many activities on the Fun Club schedule these days. However, last week the Fun Club…
CHENEY, KAN. – Ken Kessinger, formerly of York, will be celebrating his 90th birthday on June 29. His family is requesting a card shower to he…
BENEDICT -- The family of Gary Hild of Benedict is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on June 23, 2021. Cards of congratul…
Blake and Frankee (Massie) Rethwisch, of York, are the parents of a son, RJ Michael Rethwisch, born at 9:32 a.m. on May 30, 2021 at York Gener…