Anniversary -- Dickerson, 60 years
Anniversary -- Dickerson, 60 years

YORK -- Dave and Linda Dickerson celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on June 18. They were married on June 18, 1961 in Fremont, Calif. Please help us throw a 60th Wedding Anniversary card shower for them!! Cards and Greetings can be sent to them at: 1512 Road 12 York, NE, 68467.

