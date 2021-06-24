Anniversary -- Dickerson, 60 years
Related to this story
Most Popular
Due to the Mettenbrink plans for retirement, there aren't many activities on the Fun Club schedule these days. However, last week the Fun Club…
BRADSHAW – LaMarr Newton will celebrate her 90th birthday on June 21, 2021. To honor the occasion, her family is requesting a card shower. Gre…
BENEDICT -- The family of Gary Hild of Benedict is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on June 23, 2021. Cards of congratul…
CHENEY, KAN. – Ken Kessinger, formerly of York, will be celebrating his 90th birthday on June 29. His family is requesting a card shower to he…
I was checking my calendar recently and was reminded that earlier this year the Fun Club was scheduled to tour Iceland in June. Due to COVID r…
YORK -- Roger and Karen Klone will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2021. Their family says, "join us in celebrating …