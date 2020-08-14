YORK – Mark and Julie (Olson) Grobe will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Aug. 19, 2020.
The couple met in California where Mark was employed by Citigroup and Julie worked in financial services. They were married on Aug. 19, 1995 in Lake Tahoe, Calif. They moved to York in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.