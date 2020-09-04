Anniversary, Kohtz

YORK – Allen and Rojean (Von Housen) Kohtz were married on Sept. 4, 1960 and will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this year.
Their family which includes Stand and Ronda (Kohtz) Gerken of York, Steve and Lynette Kohtz of West Des Moines, Iowa, Chad and Amy (Kohtz) Cosgrove of Lincoln; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren is requesting a card shower in their honor. Greetings may be sent to them at 1504 Road M, York, NE, 68467. The couple will celebrate with their family at a later date.
