POLK – Dick and Jean Harless were married August 28, 1960 at the Evangelical Free Church in Polk.
In celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary, their family would like to honor them with a card shower. Their children are Randy (Kendra) Harless and Shari (Kim) Hoffman. They have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 101, Polk, NE, 68654.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.