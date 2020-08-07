AURORA -- Max and JoAnn Friesen were married August 13, 1950, at the English Lutheran Church in Hampton.
In celebration of their 70th wedding anniversary, a card shower is being requested by their children, Kathy and Doug Larson of Johnson Lake and Steve Friesen of Hampton and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Matt and Brooke Larson - Collins and Rowan of Lincoln and Kara and Chase Taylor - Calvin of Aurora, Colo.
Cards may be sent to: 1704 L Street Apt 218, Aurora, NE 68818.
