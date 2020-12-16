Adopt A Family program -- a great way to help

YORK – Packages have been arriving at the York News-Times offices from many organizations, families, businesses and individuals who graciously adopted the 15 families in need this year, as part of the annual Adopt A Family program.

This program is facilitated by the York News-Times with assistance from Blue Valley Community Action.

Blue Valley staff chooses the recipients each year, which remain anonymous to the YNT staff and the public in general.

The grateful families will receive their packages before Christmas and everyone who is participating is thanked for their generosity and for making sure everything is brought to the newspaper office by the end of the business day on Friday, Dec. 18.

Those who still want to help in some way can still do so by making monetary donations that can be used by people in need all year long.

Monetary donations are put in an Adopt A Family account which is then accessible to Blue Valley for allocations throughout the year when people find themselves in a dire financial situation, whether it be for gas, or medication, or utility bills, or car repairs, or for food, etc.