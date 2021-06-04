 Skip to main content
65th anniversary -- Gocke
Myron and Bernadine Gocke

WACO -- Myron and Bernadine (Liermann) Gocke will be celebrating their 65th Wedding Anniversary on June 10. The family is requesting a card shower to help them celebrate their special day. Cards and Greetings can be sent to: 2214 Road 8, Waco, NE 68460.

