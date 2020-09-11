2020 Yorkfest King and Queen announced

YORK--Following a months-long selection process, the 2020 Yorkfest King and Queen were announced Friday at a coronation luncheon at the York Country Club.

The new Yorkfest King is Warren Thomas and Queen is Irene Duncan.

Thomas is most recognized in the community as the owner of Grand Central Foods. He worked his way up the proverbial ladder from an entry level position at the store 1979 to owning and operating the grocery store with his wife beginning 2004. Since then Thomas has brought his own brand of “Hometown loyal, hometown proud” to his community. His unique mask-wearing incentive for customers – a 5% discount – has drawn attention from others in the industry and offered a degree of economic relief in tough coronavirus-spurred times.

An active member of the community, Thomas was born and raised n York. He was lauded by nominators and those selecting 2020 Yorkfest Royalty for his widespread community involvement. Thomas has been involved in York Elementary School’s Pride Pack program and numerous other York Public Schools activities, York Cornerstone Baseball, CASA, Living Water Rescue Mission, the York County Fair, area churches and numerous other groups and individuals. Thomas’ passion for athletics – particularly baseball – has touched the lives of many youth in the community as a coach and ardent supporter of York sports. Thomas himself was a member of the 1975 State Legion Baseball Championship team.

Additionally, Thomas is a member of the York Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Ambassadors, York Public Schools Foundation, York High School Athletics Booster Club, York Country Club, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and several industry organizations.