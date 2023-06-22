FAIRMONT — Fairmont will hold their Old Setts Picnic on June 2325. Events will kick-off on Friday, June 23 with Fairview Manor's Build A-Burger at the Fairmont Legion starting at 5 p.m. and the Scavenger Hunt will start at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Park. A Glow Ladder Ball Tournament will be held at the Pool Park beginning at 9 p.m. pre-registration is required and the cost is $20 per team. Contact Aaron at 402.759.1111 to register.
Fairmont Old Setts Picnic
