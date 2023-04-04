FAIRBURY – It was anybody’s game until the host Fairbury Jeffs came to bat in the bottom of the fifth.

The Jeffs held a 5-4 lead over Centennial at the time but scored seven runs in the fifth and added two more in the sixth to end the game via the 10-run rule by the final score of 14-4.

Centennial’s record dips to 0-4 on the baseball season and they will face a tough Class B foe in Seward on Thursday night.

The game was tied at 2-2 after the first, but Centennial took a 3-2 lead scoring once in the second.

Fairbury would take the lead back for good as they pushed across two in the third and one in the fourth to go up 5-2.

The Broncos climbed back to within a run with a counter in the top of the fifth before the Jeffs exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the inning.

Centennial finished up with six hits as they got one each from Keenan Kosek, Jake Fehlhafer, Connor Clouse, Ben Sams, Devin Slawnyk and a home run from Bryson Hornbacher.

Hornbacher also drove in two runs with the other RBI credited to Kosek. Slawnyk’s hit was a double.

Fairbury finished with eight hits led by Brendon Runge who went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, two doubles and three runs scored.

Fairbury also stole 16 bases in the game as CJ Goeking, Runge, Grady Chappell and Jakolbe Adams had three each.

The Broncos accounted for four steals as Slawnyk swiped three. He leads the team with four steals in five attempts.

Eight of the Jeffs’ 14 runs were earned as Kosek worked four innings, striking out six and allowing five runs on just two hits. Jacob Warm and Clouse both worked a frame and combined to give up 10 runs, with six of those earned.

Centennial (0-4) 210 020-4 6 2

Fairbury (3-4) 202 172-14 8 3