HEBRON – The Fairbury Jeffs girls track and field team won four events and scored 40 points in the three distance running events to pull away from the field and grab the team championship at the Thayer Central invite on Thursday.

The Cross County Cougars were third with 61 points as Lincoln Christian took second with 80.

Fourth went to Thayer Central with 57.5 and rounding out the top five teams was Sutton with 54.

Fillmore Central won one event and finished in seventh with 39 points in the 11-team field.

Cross County won two events. Sophomore Lindee Kelley won the triple jump with a mark of 34-0 ½ and the Cougars added another six points in the event as Sarah Forsberg took third with a distance of 32-3.

The Cougar 4x100 relay runnerss listed below) took the top spot with a time of 55.33.

The Cougars scored in nine of the 17 events. Other top three finishes went to Kylee Krol in the pole vault and Forsberg in the long jump. Lilly Peterson took second in the discus (99-01) and third in the shot with a throw of 32-0.

Fillmore Central sophomore Angelina Schademann won the pole vault with a height of 10-6, Hallie Verhage was third in the 1600, Elizabeth Lockhart took fourth in the 3200, while junior Kaili Head racked up nine points in the throws with a second in the shot and sixth in the discus.

The Panthers only points in the relays came in the 4x100 with a fourth place and in the 4x800 with a fifth place.

Both teams will be in action next Tuesday as the Cougars travel to Wood River and Fillmore Central is in Hastings at the Adams Central meet.

Women’s Team scoring-1.Fairbury (FRB) 119.5; 2.Lincoln Christian, (LC), 80; 3.Cross County, CC, 61; 4.Thayer Central (TC) 57.5; 5.Sutton (SUT) 54; 6.BDS 41; 7.Fillmore Central (FC) 38; 8.Sandy Creek, (SC) 31; 9.Superior (SUP) 28; 10T.Harvard (HRV) 8; 10T.Deshler (DSH) 8.

All results contain event winners and area athletes who placed in the event.

Running events

100-1.Jacie Rexilius, LC, 12.70; 6.Angelina Schademann, FC, 13.91.

200-1.Jacie Rexilius, LC, 27.04

400-1.Sam Starr, FRB, 1:04.88

800-1.Sam Starr, FRB, 2:33.99; 4.Ellasyn Pinkelman, CC, 2:47.40

1600-1.Emma Fisher, SC, 6:09.78; 3.Hallie Verhage, FC, 6:48.12

3200-1.Emma Fisher, SC, 13:27.56; 4.Elizabeth Lockhart, FC, 15:10.73

100H-1.Alivia Huxoll, SUT, 16.68

300LH-1.Emily Huss, FRB, 52.50

4x100 relay-1.Cross County 55.33 (Sarah Forsberg, Shyenne Krol, Lindee Kelley, Kylee Krol); 4.Fillmore Central 56.80 (Angelina Schademann, Kaili Head, Carly Lukes, Addison Wolf).

4x400 relay-1.Fairbury 4:29.28; 5.Cross County 4:37.63 (Lindee Kelley, Ellasyn Pinkelman, Kylee Krol, Lilly Peterson)

4x800 relay-1.Fairbury 10:58.43; 4.Cross County 12:05.56 (Ellasyn Pinkelman, Cheyenne Watts, Naima Ramirez, Kaleena Nuttelman); 5.Fillmore Central 12:17.27 (Hallie Verhage, Jayden Stofer, JaeLynn Gewecke, Elizabeth Lockhart)

Field Events

High Jump-1.Alivia Huxoll, SUT 5-0

Pole Vault-1.Angelina Schademann, FC, 10-6; 3.Kylee Krol, CC 8-0; 5.Ava Tessman, FC, 8-0.

Long Jump-1.Piper Havel, TC, 16-10 1.4; 3.Sarah Forsberg, CC, 15-5 ¼

Triple Jump-1.Lindee Kelley, CC, 34-0 ½; 3.Sarah Forsberg, CC, 32-3

Shot Put-1.JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 42-1; 2.Kaili Head, FC, 34-3 ½; 3.Lilly Peterson, CC, 32-0

Discus-1.JessaLynn Hudson, BDS 121-03; 2.Lilly Peterson, CC, 99-01; 6.Kaili Head, FC, 88-06