Kids gathered at the fairgrounds to participate in the Bicycle Rodeo. Which is a clinic to teach them about skills and precautions when riding a bike.
ABOVE: The casting contest saw a lot of kids testing out their fish casting skills. BELOW: Casters were sent to three separate stations. One of them required the participants to cast from a sitting position on a lawn chair.
The bicycle rodeo required bikers to traverse through a narrow track and attempt to keep the bike straight as possible.
There were two courses that each biker had to complete. This one required them to take wide turns around traffic cones.
