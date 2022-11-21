Extension ag land management, leasing workshop scheduled statewide

Lincoln, Neb. —Nebraska Extension and the Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will host a series of in-person land management workshops covering current cash rental rates and leasing considerations for 2023. They will be held at locations across the state during the winter months.

The workshops will offer updated leasing information relevant to landlords and tenants, including tips for communication and negotiating. They will address topics like current cash rental rates, managing and adjusting farmland leases, landlord-tenant issues, pasture leasing, crop share leasing and other management considerations.

The presentations will be led by Allan Vyhnalek, an extension educator specializing in farm and ranch transition and succession, and Jim Jansen, an extension agricultural economist. Both are with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability.

The meetings are free to attend, but registration is required for each date. The schedule and registration information for each location are listed below. More information is available at https://cap.unl.edu/succession.

Farm and Ranch Lease Considerations for 2023 Schedule

Dec. 5 in Ord: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the office of Nebraska Extension in Valley County, 801 S St. Register: 308-728-5071. Lunch included.

Dec. 12 in Albion: 1 to 4 p.m. at the Casey's Building on the Boone County Fairgrounds, W. South St. and Fairgrounds Road. Register: 402-395-2158.

Dec. 19 in Norfolk: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Madison County Extension Office, 1305 S. 13th St. Register: 402-370-4040. Lunch included.

Dec. 20 in West Point: 1 to 4 p.m. at the Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave. Register: 402-372-6006.

Dec. 21 in Saunders County: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center, 1071 County Road G, near Mead. Register: 402-624-8030. Lunch included.

Jan. 4 in Holdrege: 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ag Center on the Fairgrounds, 1308 Second St. Register: 308-995-4222.

Jan. 5 in Hastings: 9 a.m. to noon at the Adams County Extension Office, 2975 S. Baltimore Ave. Register: 402-462-3247.

Jan. 6 in O'Neill: 9 a.m. to noon at the Holt County Courthouse Annex, 128 N. 6th St. Register: 402-336-2760.

Jan. 9 in Beatrice: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the office of Nebraska Extension in Gage County, 1115 W. Scott St. Register: 402-223-1384. Lunch included.

Jan. 17 in Hartington: 1 to 4 p.m. at Cobblestone Inn & Suites, 405 Arens Drive. Register: 402-254-6821.

Feb. 1 in Lincoln: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the office of Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County, 444 Cherrycreek Road. Register: 402-441-7180. Lunch included.

Feb. 20 in Lyons: 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lyons Community Center, 335 N. Main St. Register: 402-374-2929