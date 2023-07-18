YORK – In both teams’ regular-season finale, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings and Geneva Sharks emptied the tank as they combined to toss eight pitchers Monday night at Levitt Stadium.

After a pair of scoreless innings from Geneva starter Isaiah Lauby, the Kings’ offense took advantage of the Sharks’ bullpen, exploding for four runs in the bottom of the third to break open what had been a scoreless tie. York added another run in the fourth and four more in the fifth to invoke the eight-run rule as the Kings picked up their 16th win of the year by a 9-1 margin.

Talan Hager toed the rubber for York to start the game and sat down Geneva in order in the top of the first, but the Kings could not take advantage of Noah Jones’ hit-by-pitch in the home half of the frame as Lauby hung a ‘0’ on the scoreboard.

Tyler Due singled on a line drive to center field with one down in the top of the second, but Hager induced a fielder’s choice and fanned Treven Stassines looking as he navigated out of trouble to toss another scoreless frame.

Anthony White singled to left field with one out and Kennan Dirks reached on an error as the Kings threatened in the bottom of the inning, but Lauby racked up back-to-back Ks to work out of the jam.

Dakota Nun and Kellan Wusk led off the top of the third with consecutive singles before Hager induced a fly ball to Trey Richert in left field for the first out of the inning.

Draven Payne stepped to the plate and ripped a fly ball into left field for what should have been a single, but because Nun needed to wait and see if the ball would drop, Richert had time to pick the ball off the turf and come up firing to third, an absolute dart that found Marshall McCarthy’s glove in time to beat Nun to the bag for a 7-5 fielder’s choice.

Hager then punched out Trevor Roach looking to end the inning and keep the Sharks off the board. Geneva made the call to the bullpen in the bottom of the frame as Keegan Theobald took over for Lauby on the mound.

That decision proved to backfire on the visitors as Isaac Stark led off the inning with a line-drive single to center field and Noah Jones reached on a dropped third strike to put runners on the corners. Stark then crossed the plate on a balk to score the game’s first run and Collin Kotschwar reached via the hit-by-pitch before Richert flew out for the first out.

Trevor Vodicka stepped to the dish and laced a line drive into center for an RBI single and a passed ball moved both runners into scoring position, where a wild pitch allowed Kotschwar to score.

However, the throw to the plate got away from Theobald and kicked back toward the mound, and with nobody there backing up the play Vodicka alertly rounded third and came around to score the Kings’ fourth run of the inning.

Geneva got a run back on Theobald’s RBI groundout in the top of the fourth and nearly had more as Stassines and Nun collected back-to-back two-out singles, but a strikeout ended the threat.

Stark sparked another York rally in the home half of the frame with a one-out single to center field, took second on a wild pitch and came around to score on Jones’ RBI single to right.

The Sharks loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the fifth on a pair of York errors and a Roach walk, putting Geneva in prime position to climb back into the game. However, Joey Pedersen coaxed a fly ball to led field for the first out and then fanned Due and Theobald in consecutive at-bats to leave the bases juiced and preserve the four-run lead.

White reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the fifth and Dirks would drive the run home on a double to left field. Carter Culotta singled and McCarthy walked to load the bases, but Geneva recorded the first out of the frame on a fielder’s choice at the plate.

Jones then reached on a hit-by-pitch to force in a run and a wild pitch allowed two more runs to score, making it a 9-1 ballgame and inducing the eight-run rule as the Kings picked up their 16th win of the season.

York outhit Geneva 7-6 but capitalized on six Sharks errors to the tune of five unearned runs. Stark went 2 for 4 and scored three times from the leadoff spot in the lineup, while Jones drove in a pair of runs. Vodicka and Dirks also had RBI knocks, with Dirks’ double the only extra-base hit of the game for either side.

Culotta and White also singled for York in the win. Hager earned the victory on the bump, scattering three hits across a trio of scoreless innings with a pair of Ks. Kain Combs tossed an inning of relief and allowed one run on three hits, while Pedersen pitched a scoreless fifth inning and fanned two batters.

Nun had two of Geneva’s six hits, with the others going to Due, Stassines, Wusk and Kole Svec. Lauby tossed two scoreless innings on the mound and struck out two as he earned a no-decision, while Theobald gave up four runs – two earned – on two hits and a walk with three Ks in one inning as the pitcher of record.

Nun allowed one run on two hits in one frame of relief, while Wusk and Due also saw time on the mound for the Sharks.