Tammy Oceguera, RN

Tammy Oceguera, a registered nurse at York General Hospital, took the scenic route to her career in healthcare.

“I was a late bloomer,” she said. Oceguera has been a nurse for not quite five years, but has already made a name for herself among her patients and coworkers. Oceguera’s nominator is among them, saying: “She is so caring with her patients and they love her. Tammy is always recognized by her patients and the care she gives them.”

Nursing seems a good career shift for Oceguera – if anything because of her friendly nature. “I’m a chit-chatterer; I like talking to my patients and getting to know them,” she said.

Evidently, patients like getting to know Oceguera, too, sometimes offering kind gestures to lift the “late bloomer” when she’s feeling down. “I work a lot of hours – I just get tired, but when you get that little note or a hug it’s like, ‘This is why I do this,’” Oceguera said.

“A lot of hours” is an understatement, noted Oceguera’s nominator. “Throughout the year of COVID-19, Tammy was one of the main nurses down ‘Covid Lane,’ gowned up in all her PPE for her whole twelve-plus-hour shifts. Some of the times were rough but she made it through. She is a trooper.”