Sandy Bristol, LPN

YORK – Sandy Bristol’s diverse duties have more in common than is apparent at first glance.
The rural Waco resident who raises “hogs, dogs, horses and cattle,” plus alfalfa, is also a charge nurse at York General Hearthstone long-term care facility in York.
Her grandmother, Mildred Klemsz, was a no-nonsense farm woman who made deep impressions on Bristol.
“We learned everything on the farm,” she said. “Nuts and teeth and toes. I learned a lot of my nursing skills from her (Klemsz). “She taught me a lot about compassion and grieving and loss.”
Those insights have proven invaluable in a work environment where the patients she serves are by definition confronting the end stages of life.
Bristol earned her licensed practical nurse certification through a part-time program at a Southeast Community College satellite office in Geneva. It required two years of two classes a week to reach her goal. Along the way she worked as a CNA medication aide.
Along her life’s career path, “I’ve liked everywhere I have worked so much,” she said.
She’s experienced care on an intensely personal level, too.
“When my mom had cancer” Bristol, then in her 20s, began gravitating toward nursing as a profession. “Watching the nurses at York General when mom was sick” inspired her even more.
Step-sister Renee Gierhan had great influence on the person Bristol has become, too. “I idolized her my whole life,” she said of a woman who constantly modeled caring, compassion, fun and a good nature.
Her faith is a key to life also as a loyal member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
In her nomination statement, Penny Jacobsen writes: “Sandy is an outstanding nurse and caregiver at the Hearthstone. She pours out her heart to each and every resident. Especially during the pandemic, Sandy has given her all to be ‘family’ when family could not see their loved one. Curling residents’ hair, getting them their special treat, etc., all while doing all her nursing duties. Sandy, like all the other nurses at the Hearthstone, continually shows love and compassion to all the residents.”
As her own father was declining before his death two years ago, Bristol said York General returned the favor and stood four-square behind both of them by making family leave time readily available.
“They said, ‘Go take care of him.’ They’re really family,” she said.
“I could go on and on” about working for York General. “I don’t know why you would work anywhere else.”
When COVID 19 reared its hideous head, Bristol was stunned by early predictions nursing home losses could run to 20 percent.
Nope. Not on her watch.
“We had 100 residents” at the time, she recalls. “I looked around and said, no way I’m losing 20 of these” wonderful people.
Through the efforts of Bristol and of course everyone else on staff, zero pandemic deaths have been recorded.
Dementia was her calling in the early years, she said. However more recently, since earning LPN designation, her duties have moved away from dementia and managing meds to a deeper role in core health care.
The mother of two boys, Claton and Spencer who both live nearby, Bristol also shares her life with longtime “best friend and partner in life” Brian Ackerman. “He was super supportive during my nursing education. He took over the chores” on the farm “and I never really took them back.”
Ackerman works at Wy-Ad in York and is also a custom farmer.
There are two grandkids in the picture, too. Caring for them “is what I do on my day off,” she said with a laugh.
Plans for the future? “Stay where I’m at,” she answered without a single moment’s hesitation.
“I enjoy hands-on working with the patients. I just love the people’s stories … they have so many stories.” The generation she is immersed in now, “Just appreciate so much more. After all they went through they didn’t get harsh and hateful.”