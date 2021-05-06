Sandy Bristol, LPN

Nope. Not on her watch.

“We had 100 residents” at the time, she recalls. “I looked around and said, no way I’m losing 20 of these” wonderful people.

Through the efforts of Bristol and of course everyone else on staff, zero pandemic deaths have been recorded.

Dementia was her calling in the early years, she said. However more recently, since earning LPN designation, her duties have moved away from dementia and managing meds to a deeper role in core health care.

The mother of two boys, Claton and Spencer who both live nearby, Bristol also shares her life with longtime “best friend and partner in life” Brian Ackerman. “He was super supportive during my nursing education. He took over the chores” on the farm “and I never really took them back.”

Ackerman works at Wy-Ad in York and is also a custom farmer.

There are two grandkids in the picture, too. Caring for them “is what I do on my day off,” she said with a laugh.

Plans for the future? “Stay where I’m at,” she answered without a single moment’s hesitation.

“I enjoy hands-on working with the patients. I just love the people’s stories … they have so many stories.” The generation she is immersed in now, “Just appreciate so much more. After all they went through they didn’t get harsh and hateful.”