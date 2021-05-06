Pam Liston, RN

The novel coronavirus has York General Hospital nurse Pam Liston, R.N. feeling introspective as she and her colleagues work harder than ever before.

“I thought, ‘I am really good at what I do,’” Liston said. “What an honor; you think, here we are, doing something that will go down in history.”

Through the years, Liston’s own history guided her towards nursing. “The nurses I knew seemed to be able to handle any situation that came in front of them,” she said. Plenty has come in front of Liston and her fellow health care workers the past year as they navigated caring for patients through a pandemic. “Everybody works so hard; it’s very humbling,” Liston said. One of the individuals nominating Liston to be recognized for her work as a nurse said Liston’s attitude hasn’t been affected by the pandemic: “During this difficult time of COVID, Pam has remained upbeat and positive. She takes amazing care of her patients and they come first when she is in charge. She is attentive and very caring and a great listener.”

Liston said her work environment helps her stay positive. “Being in a small hospital you know your patients really well,” she said. “The York hospital is my favorite place I’ve ever worked; everyone is a team.”