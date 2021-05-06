Pam Liston, RN

The novel coronavirus has York General Hospital nurse Pam Liston, R.N. feeling introspective as she and her colleagues work harder than ever before.
“I thought, ‘I am really good at what I do,’” Liston said. “What an honor; you think, here we are, doing something that will go down in history.”
Through the years, Liston’s own history guided her towards nursing. “The nurses I knew seemed to be able to handle any situation that came in front of them,” she said. Plenty has come in front of Liston and her fellow health care workers the past year as they navigated caring for patients through a pandemic. “Everybody works so hard; it’s very humbling,” Liston said. One of the individuals nominating Liston to be recognized for her work as a nurse said Liston’s attitude hasn’t been affected by the pandemic: “During this difficult time of COVID, Pam has remained upbeat and positive. She takes amazing care of her patients and they come first when she is in charge. She is attentive and very caring and a great listener.”
Liston said her work environment helps her stay positive. “Being in a small hospital you know your patients really well,” she said. “The York hospital is my favorite place I’ve ever worked; everyone is a team.”
One of Liston’s nominators said they see this type of devotion and teamwork. “All of the floor nurses deserve an award during this very difficult time. It is hard to single out one or two, because they are all amazing.”
Another individual nominating Liston recognizes Liston’s contributions to York General Hospital’s team spirit. “She is always knowledgeable and willing to help where needed,” they said.
As much as Liston values feedback, it’s coworker compliments that matter most, she said. “Public compliments and acclaim don’t mean as much as a coworker saying, ‘You did a great job today.’”
Doing a “great job” is connected directly to patient care and connections. “No matter what you do you really connect with these patients. We feel deeply about them; we want them to have good lives,” Liston said. Not every situation has a positive outcome, something Liston said she finds frustrating. “Professionally the most difficult thing is when you try really hard to make people better and sometimes we just can’t,” she said.
There are personal things Liston – and many other health care professionals – can’t do because of COVID-19, due to quarantines and the general nature of the pandemic. “I have missed a lot of family stuff with COVID – birthdays, holidays…” Liston said.
Liston’s sacrifices haven’t gone unnoticed, as indicated by one of her nominators: “Pam is an excellent R.N. She is kind and compassionate towards her patients and is a great charge nurse as well. We are lucky to have her at York General!”