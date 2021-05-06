Joanie Manning, RN

There is no question that Joanie Manning was meant to be a nurse.

“I never wanted to be anything else from second grade-on,” she said. “When there would be injuries on the playground, I’d always go over and help them.”

Fast-forward 38 years and Manning is a registered nurse and Director of Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab at York General Health Care Services. She has worked in this capacity for 21 years. There are many highlights in her career thus far, including the Caring Kind Award. The award is given by the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) and bestowed upon hospital employees who have gone above and beyond making a difference in patients’ lives with care and compassion. Cooperation with coworkers and dedication to their profession are also considered. “The most surprising and gratifying was receiving was receiving the Caring Kind Award,” Manning said.

The rewards of nursing go beyond a plaque hung on a wall; it’s the reasons Manning was given the Caring Kind Award that keeps her motivated, she said. “When you see people on the street that remember what you had done for them or their mom or dad… it’s part of every day but it makes a difference to them.”