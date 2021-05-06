Joanie Manning, RN

There is no question that Joanie Manning was meant to be a nurse.
“I never wanted to be anything else from second grade-on,” she said. “When there would be injuries on the playground, I’d always go over and help them.”
Fast-forward 38 years and Manning is a registered nurse and Director of Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab at York General Health Care Services. She has worked in this capacity for 21 years. There are many highlights in her career thus far, including the Caring Kind Award. The award is given by the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) and bestowed upon hospital employees who have gone above and beyond making a difference in patients’ lives with care and compassion. Cooperation with coworkers and dedication to their profession are also considered. “The most surprising and gratifying was receiving was receiving the Caring Kind Award,” Manning said.
The rewards of nursing go beyond a plaque hung on a wall; it’s the reasons Manning was given the Caring Kind Award that keeps her motivated, she said. “When you see people on the street that remember what you had done for them or their mom or dad… it’s part of every day but it makes a difference to them.”
Manning also made a difference during the greatest challenge many health care employees have taken on to date: the novel coronavirus pandemic. Medical professionals adjusted and adapted to not only help patients but coworkers. The individual nominating Manning to be recognized said in their submission: “When the Cardiac Rehab (CR) department was shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Joanie helped her CR staff adjust to their new schedules working on the floor, managed the CR department independently, and worked in the oncology department. During the height of the pandemic, Joanie volunteered to perform COVID testing weekly, and now she gives COVID vaccinations weekly.”
As medical resources progress, Manning said being a nurse for 38 years brings challenges. “Keeping up with technology is challenging – more for an older nurse than a younger nurse,” she said. This situation was compounded by COVID-19, Manning said. “The toughest thing about nursing now – and while keeping up with technology is tough – the lack of human connection because of COVID-19 and technology is even harder. We can’t touch patients anymore as a gesture of caring. That’s hard. Our head is in our computers when we ask them questions and have little eye contact.”
Patients affect their health care providers, and Manning is no exception. “Losing patients [is hard]; I can think of a couple of young people in the ER. I can remember their names, the dates,” Manning said. “Those cases were a long, long time ago but you still remember them.”
Through the ups and downs of the profession, Manning makes it evident she loves being a nurse – and encourages others to do the same. There’s a specialty for everyone bringing opportunities to help other alongside, she said. “Why wouldn’t you want to be a nurse? There are so many directions you can go.”
In their narrative, Manning’s nominator seemed to feel the same way: “All [York General] nurses deserve to be nominated and recognized for their hard work, passion, and dedication, it would be an honor for Joanie’s story to be highlighted.”