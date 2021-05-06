Jenny Obermier, MSN, RN

When Jenny Obermier was a teenager, she had a tonsillectomy. It was that experience that started the trajectory of her life, working in medicine.
“The nurses were so caring and helpful. It was then I decided I would like to help people, so I went to nursing school and it was one of the best choices in my life,” Obermier said.
Obermier graduated as a Registered Nurse (RN) in August of 1987 and she has worked full-time in the medical field ever since.
She graduated with her Bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing in 1997 and her Masters of Science in Nursing Administration in 2016.
She has been with the York General Health Care Services organization for 20 years (hitting that milestone last November).
So many things have changed in her field over the years.
“The most significant changes I have seen include the advancement in technology; sicker patients and shorter hospital stays; also the impact medical insurance, Medicare and Medicaid have on how we can provide care to our patients. There have been so many new treatment and diagnostic methods. The teamwork of physicians and nurses has improved significantly, as has the focus on positive work culture,” Obermier said.
And there have been not-so-great changes, she says, “including how healthcare providers are sometimes treated poorly by patients and their families, and the abuse of prescription medications.”
Her chosen field has certainly been rewarding.
“The most rewarding part of my job is helping others to learn, change and grow in their careers,” Obermier said. “I have been fortunate to have great mentors in my career and it has helped me to learn so many things – I just want to pass that down to others.
“And I still also love the news of a baby being born – it is something that is always so special to me.”
Obermier says the most challenging part of her job “is ensuring we are communicating effectively to everyone – we the employees, to our patients, residents, clients or other customers. Communication can impact operations and perceptions; it can change processes and feelings in so many ways. We have several methods in place, but it is something I continually work on so I can hopefully exceed others’ expectations.”
So many memorable moments have happened during Obermier’s 34 years in medicine.
“I have interacted with so many individuals and I hope I have made a positive impact on each one, even in a difficult moment,” she said. “I hope I have made it a little easier for them. I have been a nurse on a medical surgical unit, on an adult intensive/cardiac care unit, a director over a busy neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric unit, and now in administration at York General for the past 20 years, so I have a lot of memories.
“Most people who know me well would understand how I loved my days as an ICU RN,” Obermier said. “I loved the level of intensity of caring for really sick patients. I was one of the RNs who took care of the first lung transplant patients at Bryan Hospital over 25 years ago. I felt honored to be able to be part of that team – it was always very special to see them do well, go home and then see them thriving in the community.”
The pandemic certainly created an entirely different scenario than she or anyone would have ever expected.
“This last year has been like no other in my career,” Obermier said, looking back. “There have been a lot of ups and downs with the pandemic. Our York General team wanted to make sure that our staff, patients and providers were safe when they were in our facility during the COVID pandemic. I would’ve never dreamed that I would be part of a pandemic and all the changes it has brought to our lives. Looking back over the past 13 months, I am proud to be part of an organization and a community which has worked very well together to maintain the damage from COVID. I joke with my younger staff and say, ‘Just think. In 30 years, when you are my age, you will look back and tell the nurses you are working with about how we did things during the COVID pandemic.’ It has all come full circle and it has happened very rapidly – yet we continue to endure through the pandemic.”
Obermier said she enjoys “the teamwork and culture at York General. We are blessed to have great staff members who enjoy providing excellent care to our patients. We have a very supportive and involved board of directors.”
She’s been married to Russ Obermier for 33 years and they have two adult sons, Dylan and Dalton Obermier who live in Lincoln. “All three have always been super supportive of my career throughout the years. Russ and I live on an acreage outside of York – we have a few cows and calves and I spend my free time quilting, gardening, taking long walks with our dog, or going to Husker baseball games.”
One of the people who nominated Obermier said, “she has done a fantastic job at leading our talented and dedicated vaccination team at York General. Our vaccination clinics have been a tremendous success and extremely beneficial to the communities we serve. Jenny would be the first to say the success belongs to the vaccine team, and I agree with that. However, she has been the beacon of light that has guided and led this team through the fog. We feel tremendously blessed to have our passionate and dedicated team and most definitely Jenny’s great leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
She said she was surprised when contacted about being one of the 10 nurses being recognized by the York News-Times this year (through nominations and an independent review team). And she said she was very “humbled. I would not be successful without the team of directors, staff, providers and senior leadership team that I am able to work with every day. It is our staff who do the hard work. I just hope to set them up for success with providing them a great place to work with great tools and equipment, so they can make a difference for those they provide care to every day.”
Obermier was asked if she could give her younger self some words of advice, based on what she knows now, what would those be?
“Once you stop desiring to learn and change, you should not be working in the healthcare profession any longer,” she responded.
“Also, maintain a work life balance, raise your families, all while giving what you can to your nursing profession.
“And try to put yourself in your patient’s shoes. Try to see what they are going through and be compassionate with them.”