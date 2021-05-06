Jenny Obermier, MSN, RN

“Most people who know me well would understand how I loved my days as an ICU RN,” Obermier said. “I loved the level of intensity of caring for really sick patients. I was one of the RNs who took care of the first lung transplant patients at Bryan Hospital over 25 years ago. I felt honored to be able to be part of that team – it was always very special to see them do well, go home and then see them thriving in the community.”

“This last year has been like no other in my career,” Obermier said, looking back. “There have been a lot of ups and downs with the pandemic. Our York General team wanted to make sure that our staff, patients and providers were safe when they were in our facility during the COVID pandemic. I would’ve never dreamed that I would be part of a pandemic and all the changes it has brought to our lives. Looking back over the past 13 months, I am proud to be part of an organization and a community which has worked very well together to maintain the damage from COVID. I joke with my younger staff and say, ‘Just think. In 30 years, when you are my age, you will look back and tell the nurses you are working with about how we did things during the COVID pandemic.’ It has all come full circle and it has happened very rapidly – yet we continue to endure through the pandemic.”