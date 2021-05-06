Darcy Ost, RN, BSN

“Darcy Ost is a kind and caring nurse,” said one person who nominated Ost for this recognition. “She is a great listener when you have a medical question. She goes above and beyond, and is always offering to help out. She talks so highly of the nursing profession; it almost makes it sound like a job that would fulfill everyone. She has done a fantastic job arranging vaccination clinics for COVID. She has made an incredible impact through educating other health care providers and ensuring providers are up to date on best practices. Darcy has been instrumental in Henderson Health Care’s COVID tracking and response. She has worked countless hours this past year, even from home in the evenings. She doesn’t just respond to people in need. She is always watching for ways to help before someone even knows they need it and that often goes beyond the work environment. Darcy shares her personal history involving the impact of suicide to help others openly talk about and address their own mental health. Darcy is always positive and never has a harsh word for anyone. She is dedicated to her family, friends and patients.”