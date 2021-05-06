Darcy Ost, RN, BSN

A vivid memory of a very special, caring nurse not only inspired Darcy Ost to go into the medical field, it also helps sustains her calling.
“I remember a nurse who was caring for my grandmother as she was passing,” Ost said. “The nurse brought a special book called ‘Forever My Baby,’ and read the book out loud to our family. This nurse took the time to go above and beyond for my grandmother and our family. I have always aspired to provide profound experiences for my patients and their loved ones.”
And she’s had memorable experiences in her career which have touched her as well.
“I have so many memorable moments with patients which I treasure and many patients that I will never forget. One night, working in the emergency room, I had a young patient who made a suicide attempt. My husband passed away from suicide and I was able to connect with her by listening and sharing my store. I believe I was meant to be there for her.
“I had another patient who would regularly stop by to give me a hug to thank me for saving his life,” Ost recalls. “He was in the hospital for a cardiac stent, which had developed a blood clot. His heart was not getting the blood supply it needed, which caused severe chest pain. I contacted his physician and after advocating for him, he was taken to Cath Lab for a new stent.”
Ost has been part of the Henderson Health Care Services team for the past five years. What she enjoys most about working for Henderson Health Care is how she “loves the autonomy and that every day involves something different. I like the challenges of improving the quality of care. I also love to educate patients and staff; when you can see they understand, it is fun to watch.
“Being a nurse, I have had the opportunity to work in many areas – ER, Med-Surg, Cardiac Cath Lab, clinic, surgery/recovery, education and quality. I love that I can try new things and it doesn’t require more schooling to do so,” Ost added.
The best part of her job is “connecting with the patients I care for, getting a smile or a laugh or listening to their story is what makes being a nurse so rewarding,” she offered.
The most challenging parts, she says, “also provide the most rewards. In the last year alone, staying knowledgeable with COVID-19 was a monumental task in itself. Making sure nurses and doctors stayed safe while caring for ill patients, conducting testing for our long-term care staff/residents, COVID reporting, writing policies and coordinating the administration of vaccines – it was demanding and inspiring.”
Over the years, she’s watched the nursing field change, as many nurses have. “The nursing field is constantly evolving to provide better care including safer medications, safer procedures and new technology. Nurses are constantly being challenged to learn up-to-date information. Nurses continue to forge ahead with the times. Through my career, the core values of nursing remains the same – to love, care and support.”
“Darcy Ost is a kind and caring nurse,” said one person who nominated Ost for this recognition. “She is a great listener when you have a medical question. She goes above and beyond, and is always offering to help out. She talks so highly of the nursing profession; it almost makes it sound like a job that would fulfill everyone. She has done a fantastic job arranging vaccination clinics for COVID. She has made an incredible impact through educating other health care providers and ensuring providers are up to date on best practices. Darcy has been instrumental in Henderson Health Care’s COVID tracking and response. She has worked countless hours this past year, even from home in the evenings. She doesn’t just respond to people in need. She is always watching for ways to help before someone even knows they need it and that often goes beyond the work environment. Darcy shares her personal history involving the impact of suicide to help others openly talk about and address their own mental health. Darcy is always positive and never has a harsh word for anyone. She is dedicated to her family, friends and patients.”
“I feel very honored to be nominated, especially since there are so many nurses that have gone above and beyond this year,” Ost said.
Ost says of her family – she’s been “blessed with the best, Jed and Caden, who are my world. They listen to me vent and build me up when I get down.” Jed works at Cyclonaire and Caden is a sophomore at York High School.