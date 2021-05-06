Chris Ingalls, LPN

YORK – After two decades working hand-in-hand with Dr. Joseph Erwin at York Medical Clinic, Chris Ingalls took the clinic’s care coordinator position six months ago.
Was there anything amiss in her relationship with the Erwin? Heavens, no.
“Dr. Erwin is wonderful, I loved working with him all the years I did,” she said. “I loved the patients, loved the care. “I just loved working with patients and Dr. Erwin.
One of the reasons for her move is explained by son Garrett in his nominating remarks.
His mother, he said, “Is what all nurses should strive to be. She shows up to work and works hard no matter what she has to deal with.
“She has caught COVID and just recently got a broken leg … all in 2021,” he said. “It’s been a rough couple months for her since the rough year for nursing in 2020 (when COVID hit health care like a tsunami). She still goes to work with her broken leg and has a positive impact on every person she comes in contact with. That’s what I call a great nurse.”
Ingalls confirms the sad sequence of events.
“I had COVID at New Years. It was difficult and I was out several weeks. Then when I came back I broke my leg” when she “missed a step” while visiting daughter Megan, 25, in St. Louis where she attends optometry school.
Despite the fracture she continued to work, often forced to use an awkward knee scooter to get around the office.
Next add COVID and the broken leg to rheumatoid arthritis and it’s not difficult to understand why, reluctantly, “When a desk job came up I took it.”
She and husband Jeff, VP of Energy at Central Valley Co-Op, are parents to daughter Brenna, 27, herself an RN in Winner, S.D., Megan, the burgeoning optometrist and Garrett, 20, an electrician in Omaha.
The family lives in Shelby from which Ingalls has commuted “since I started here. It’s not bad. It’s a soothing drive,” she said.
Ingalls graduated Central Community College in 1991 and first took her LPN license to work for a doctor in South Dakota, eventually gravitating back to Nebraska.
Nursing not only grows strong on the family tree, in one instance it grew backwards.
Upon her daughter’s graduation, Ingalls’ mother Karen decided she could do it, too. The RN on her wall bears witness that, indeed, Mom was well up to the task.
“The oldest one (her mom) watched us both (Ingalls and her own daughter Brenna) and decided she wanted to do it, too,” she said. Karen went back to nursing school with a high schooler still at home.
In her new job, when York Medical Clinic patients are dismissed it falls to Ingalls to call and make sure they are doing well, check their medications, help schedule follow-up appointments and more.
She dearly misses the constant human interactions so long enjoyed by being ‘out front’ at the clinic, but works to fill the void best she can.
“I try to stop and visit when (patients) come in,” she explained, “to let them know they can still reach me. I’ll do everything I can for them,” she said.
“It’s been a wonderful career,” she said “I’ve enjoyed being a nurse so much,” she said, pledging to keep going “as long as God allows me to continue helping people.”