Chris Ingalls, LPN

YORK – After two decades working hand-in-hand with Dr. Joseph Erwin at York Medical Clinic, Chris Ingalls took the clinic’s care coordinator position six months ago.

Was there anything amiss in her relationship with the Erwin? Heavens, no.

“Dr. Erwin is wonderful, I loved working with him all the years I did,” she said. “I loved the patients, loved the care. “I just loved working with patients and Dr. Erwin.

One of the reasons for her move is explained by son Garrett in his nominating remarks.

His mother, he said, “Is what all nurses should strive to be. She shows up to work and works hard no matter what she has to deal with.

“She has caught COVID and just recently got a broken leg … all in 2021,” he said. “It’s been a rough couple months for her since the rough year for nursing in 2020 (when COVID hit health care like a tsunami). She still goes to work with her broken leg and has a positive impact on every person she comes in contact with. That’s what I call a great nurse.”

Ingalls confirms the sad sequence of events.