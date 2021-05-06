Charlotte Scott, RN, BSN

Milligan native Charlotte Scott completed her bachelor of science in nursing degree at Bryan in Lincoln in 2014 and is going great guns on her still-young career.

The wife, mother of two and Geneva resident works in medical-surgery and obstetrics at York General Hospital.

She and husband Austin are parents to daughters Clara, 4, and Mila, 2.

Nurse Scott loves babies; her own and yours, too.

“I have always known,” she said, that babies were her special treasure after two of her little cousins were born prematurely at just one pound each. Watching their successful battles to survive proved life-changing for this young woman.

Working as a nurse aid at Fairmont through nursing school only provided more reinforcement that her career choice was spot on.

“I love it,” she said. This (York General) has been the best place. I have learned everything I know from the people I work with.”

Clearly the affection is mutual.

In nominating Scott for recognition, Carle Conard wrote, “Charlotte Scott has been a nurse that has gone above and beyond, not just during COVID but she does every day.