Charlotte Scott, RN, BSN

Milligan native Charlotte Scott completed her bachelor of science in nursing degree at Bryan in Lincoln in 2014 and is going great guns on her still-young career.
The wife, mother of two and Geneva resident works in medical-surgery and obstetrics at York General Hospital.
She and husband Austin are parents to daughters Clara, 4, and Mila, 2.
Nurse Scott loves babies; her own and yours, too.
“I have always known,” she said, that babies were her special treasure after two of her little cousins were born prematurely at just one pound each. Watching their successful battles to survive proved life-changing for this young woman.
Working as a nurse aid at Fairmont through nursing school only provided more reinforcement that her career choice was spot on.
“I love it,” she said. This (York General) has been the best place. I have learned everything I know from the people I work with.”
Clearly the affection is mutual.
In nominating Scott for recognition, Carle Conard wrote, “Charlotte Scott has been a nurse that has gone above and beyond, not just during COVID but she does every day.
“She is always willing to help out where she is needed. Throughout COVID she has picked up (and) stayed late working 16-hour shifts. She has been a great leader and role model” who brings “dedication and passion to the nursing profession.
“I am so lucky to work with her,” Conard concluded.
Scott’s is a day shift job, she said, except, “I work OB night call every six weeks” on a rotating schedule.
Scott is there for any inpatient preparing for or recovering from surgery, but the mamas and babies brighten her eyes most of all.
“I have always loved,” she says, “to help moms through labor, then watch them evolve” into motherhood.
Since (Dr.) Jillian Fickenscher joined the staff, “We are having lots more babies. She does a great job.”
In seven years, Scott said she’s seen a lot of changes in the world of healthcare, but not to the remarkable degree of longer-serving nurses.
COVID, however, is an experience she has in common with all her colleagues regardless of age. “Riding through COVID,” he understated, “has been interesting.”
Seeing more moms struggle with post-partum depression, or emotional stress at any time during motherhood, is just one among many palpable manifestations of the pandemic.
As for herself, “I like where I’m at” as a mom. “The other half” of motherhood, she said, “is to have a supportive husband. You need somebody to help at home. He does a great job,” she said of her spouse.
As a mother herself, Scott has special empathy for the moms she sees during her workday. Doubly so when something goes wrong.
“I will never forget the time we lost a baby” unexpectedly in delivery, “that was the worst experience of my life. It brings you back to God.”
Dr. Greg Woods delivered her daughters right there at York General.
“I wouldn’t go anywhere else. Of all the doctors here there aren’t any of them” she would hesitate to have care for her family.
Bottom line; Scott is right where she wants to be.
“I always thought I’d be a NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) nurse,” she said. Indeed, she applied for a position in that field right out of college. Fate, as it so often does, had an even better plan in mind for Scott.
“There are not as many nights and weekends” with the job she has now and, even better, “I get to work with babies.”
“I’m glad I didn’t get it” she says now of the NICU position. “I love where I am.”