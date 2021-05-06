Carol Biel, RN

In Biel’s long career, she’s seen plenty of changes in the field. “The illnesses are more acute and complex,” she said. “The nurse’s role has evolved to include not only basic care, disease process knowledge and prevention, but also providing intensive education to patients to help them best take care of themselves.”

She’s been married to her husband John for 21 years and they have one daughter, Emily, who is currently attending Nebraska Methodist College – earning her nursing degree.

One of the people who nominated Biel to be featured by the York News-Times said, “Carol Biel is a dedicated nurse, wife, mother and friend. She is someone you can go to when you have a medical question. She is a great listener and often goes above and beyond. She often picks up extra shifts and is someone her co-workers rely on and look up to. Carol mentors new nurses at York General and they learn a lot from her. She is especially good with getting patients to cooperate when they don’t want to. She is committed to the best interest of her patient. She treats the person struggling with homelessness the same as the president of the bank. She is a complete professional. Even when Carol has worked all night taking care of patients, she makes it a priority to check in on friends. You can tell she loves what she does.”