Carol Biel, RN

Carol Biel is a dedicated night shift charge nurse at York General Hospital.
That means she manages not only a patient load but also all admissions, nurses, phone calls, visitors, etc.
“I love what I do and it is challenging to make sure I do it well, with competence and efficiency while teaching new nurses new skills,” Biel said.
A challenge is “not being too assertive but not being too passive, remaining informed on patient changes and knowing when to ask for more help. I think all jobs have challenges and I am glad to be in the front line of mine. I am so blessed with an extraordinary team at York General Hospital.”
Biel says the most rewarding part of her job is that she learns “something new almost every shift I work. I also get to see the impact we, as nurses, have on our patients, our co-workers and doctors. I love working in Med Surge, where I work with newborns to 100-plus-year-olds and basic illnesses to medical emergencies . . . throw in a baby delivery on top of that and my shift has been exciting!”
She’s been with York General Hospital since January, 2001.
She first became a nurse’s aide after she realized a degree in education just wasn’t for her, Biel says.
“I found I was really good at it. I loved helping people, I enjoyed using my critical thinking skills and I was able to get a scholarship to complete nursing school,” Biel explained.
In Biel’s long career, she’s seen plenty of changes in the field. “The illnesses are more acute and complex,” she said. “The nurse’s role has evolved to include not only basic care, disease process knowledge and prevention, but also providing intensive education to patients to help them best take care of themselves.”
She’s been married to her husband John for 21 years and they have one daughter, Emily, who is currently attending Nebraska Methodist College – earning her nursing degree.
One of the people who nominated Biel to be featured by the York News-Times said, “Carol Biel is a dedicated nurse, wife, mother and friend. She is someone you can go to when you have a medical question. She is a great listener and often goes above and beyond. She often picks up extra shifts and is someone her co-workers rely on and look up to. Carol mentors new nurses at York General and they learn a lot from her. She is especially good with getting patients to cooperate when they don’t want to. She is committed to the best interest of her patient. She treats the person struggling with homelessness the same as the president of the bank. She is a complete professional. Even when Carol has worked all night taking care of patients, she makes it a priority to check in on friends. You can tell she loves what she does.”
“I am truly humbled that I was nominated and don’t feel at all worthy compared to the nurses I work with and have had the opportunity to work with in the past,” Biel said. “This is really a team effort and our strength lies within our ability to work well together. Nursing is an amazing career for me and I look forward to meeting the next graduates and transplants to York who I will be working with soon. I learn so much from everyone I work with, whether they are a patient or working in healthcare.
“I enjoy the fact that York General is a very versatile facility that continually looks for what the community and the world of healthcare needs and adapts to provide those needs,” Biel said. “We are a very fortunate community to have such a system in place.”
When asked if she had any words of advice for her younger self, knowing what she knows now, it came in two sentences:
“Don’t be afraid to fail, do it anyway.”
“And spend the money and travel – you can sleep later.”