Amy Franssen, RN, CDP

YORK – Home health, as in your very own home, is the world in which Amy Franssen goes about her business.

The York native and 2006 nursing graduate at Southeast Community College in Lincoln has worked with patients through York General Home Health Care the past two years. She also is a veteran of 10 years duty with ASERA Care Hospice before that.

Franssen and husband Larry are parents to daughter Savannah, 20. Her parents, Barb Bouchard and Gary Klundt, are York residents, too.

Whatever a home health nurse does during the workday, Franssen clearly does it well.

Bouchard, who nominated her daughter for this recognition, wrote: “Amy always puts her patients first. She has always made time to sit and listen to what her patients needs are and how she can help.

“It doesn’t matter if she is on the clock or not,” Bouchard continued. “She makes time for everyone she takes care of. She has been with many families at the end of life. She provides comfort and knowledge and support.

“She is the hardest working nurse I know,” Bouchard concluded in her endorsement.

So what, exactly, does her hard work involve?