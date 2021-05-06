Amy Franssen, RN, CDP

YORK – Home health, as in your very own home, is the world in which Amy Franssen goes about her business.
The York native and 2006 nursing graduate at Southeast Community College in Lincoln has worked with patients through York General Home Health Care the past two years. She also is a veteran of 10 years duty with ASERA Care Hospice before that.
Franssen and husband Larry are parents to daughter Savannah, 20. Her parents, Barb Bouchard and Gary Klundt, are York residents, too.
Whatever a home health nurse does during the workday, Franssen clearly does it well.
Bouchard, who nominated her daughter for this recognition, wrote: “Amy always puts her patients first. She has always made time to sit and listen to what her patients needs are and how she can help.
“It doesn’t matter if she is on the clock or not,” Bouchard continued. “She makes time for everyone she takes care of. She has been with many families at the end of life. She provides comfort and knowledge and support.
“She is the hardest working nurse I know,” Bouchard concluded in her endorsement.
So what, exactly, does her hard work involve?
“When people come out of the hospital we’re the first ones in to make sure everything is safe for them” and to “teach them how to succeed at staying home,” post dismissal, Franssen said.
The caseload for home health nurses who cover a 30-mile radius from York, she said, is substantial.
“We like to see about 15-18” patients,” she explained. However that number covers just one home health nurse. Multiply by four to get a sense of how many people Franssen and three colleagues look after in their homes on a regular basis.
The bigger picture is that York General offers a wide variety of services to people once their physician has certified them to be home bound.
Skilled nursing care of the type provided by Franssen and others on the staff includes: wound care, post hospital/surgical care, management of chronic disease, IV therapy, laboratory specimen collection, treatment compliance and medication review and instruction.
Lifestyle assistance runs the gamut from help with bathing and personal care to range of motion therapy to assistance dressing and light housework.
The massive and startling challenge of the past year for home health, and everyone else on the planet, was, of course, COVID-19.
“The hospital was great,” she said, “with coming up with procedures for what we were going to do. They made sure we had all the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) we needed to be safe.”
A hospital is one environment in which to fight a pandemic; individual homes are quite another matter when the need is to protect vulnerable people – definitely including home health workers - under such a pervasive threat.
“There are a lot more challenges,” she explained, in a home environment.
“Every case is different,” she said of her daily work. “There are a lot of aspects” in each case “when we go in.”
A lot of what she does involves simply talking with each individual patient.
“We need to find out what is going to be the biggest challenge for them,” she said of her initial treatment strategy upon first contact.
“We end up doing a lot of extra,” she said, and happy to do it. “Once people have your work number that’s their lifeline,” she explained.
Payment for home health services is typically a function of Medicare, however some use private insurance programs while others pay out of pocket.
“Home health,” she said, “is especially important now” with all that is happening in terms of both private and public health. “People want to be at home, not a facility, so we try to keep them at home. People do heal better at home. They need to be surrounded by their family” for “the support.”