RED CLOUD —The 68th annual Willa Cather Spring Conference, Complex and Brilliant: Cather at 150, will pay homage to the author’s life and legacy and examine the evolution of her writerly imagination. The conference will also explore Cather’s novel, A Lost Lady, as well as her essay “Nebraska: The End of the First Cycle,” which were published a century ago.

On Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m., invited speaker Dr. Molly Rozum will present "The Necessary Vision and the Necessary Skill: Willa Cather, Grasslands Space, and the Cultural Aspirations of Settler Society's First Grasslands Grown Generations." Rozum is associate professor and Ronald M. Nelson Chair of Great Plains and South Dakota history at the University of South Dakota and is the author of Grasslands Grown.

On Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m., invited speaker Dr. Shelley Stamp will present "Willa Cather and Company: Female Filmmakers, Female Screenwriters, and Female Authors in Early Hollywood.” Stamp is a professor of Film + Digital Media at UC Santa Cruz and the author of Movie-Struck Girls.

Other highlights include:

• June 1, at 5:15 p.m. — A mixer at the newly restored Farmers and Merchants Bank and a preview of a new permanent exhibit titled Making a Place, which explores a long history of Red Cloud and its intersections with Cather’s life and art.

• June 2, at 4:30 p.m. — An Artists’ Reception for the Visions Seen in the Air exhibit, which features original Cather-inspired work by over two dozen artists.

• June 3, at 7:30 p.m. — A performance by the Bel Canto Duo of Four Cather Tableaux, based on original compositions commissioned by the National Willa Cather Center. These vignettes are inspired by passages from Willa Cather's centenary works—publications that defined Willa Cather's 50th year and also shaped the latter half of a literary career that we are still celebrating 100 years later. The Bel Canto Duo was founded in 2016 by Darci Griffith Gamerl (oboe/English horn) and Grammy-nominated cellist, David Downing, Tickets can also be purchased separately from conference registration.

The three-day event will also feature a guided tour of the Willa Cather Memorial Prairie, panel discussions, scholarship awards to high school students and educators, tours of historic sites, film screenings, and paper presentations by Cather researchers. Registrations for on-site attendance will be accepted through May 22, and those attending virtually will be accepted through June 1. First-time attendees can save 15% with the code “15catherconf.” The conference is supported by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment; select events are free and open to the public. For a full schedule and registration information, visit www.WillaCather.org.