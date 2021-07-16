American Legion Auxiliary Bolton Post #19 holds meeting

YORK -- The regular meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary was held at the Post Home on July 6 at 7 p.m. President, Marcia Witmer opened the meeting with six members present.
The opening prayer was given by Claudia Braden, after which we stood in silence in memory of our deceased.
We recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the Star Spangled Banner. The ladies then recited the Preamble.
Nine officers answered roll call.
Minutes from the May meeting were read and approved.
Treasurer, Connie Hubbard, gave the treasurer's report. It was approved and put on file. There were no bills.
Claudia did a good job with poppy sales this year. $747.93 was raised by members who went to Walmart, the Post Office and Grand Central plus the cans that were placed in various businesses. Thank you all. Claudia will be in charge of the poppy sales in the future.
Marcia read a letter from District President, Arlis Hohl, thanking the units for district 11 activities and for her privilege to serve as president for two years. There are eight units that are at 100% membership and York is one of them.
Membership dues of $25 are due in August. The budget for 2021-2022 needs to be done in August.
Committee reports are as follows:
Community – JoAnn served 7 hours on two blood drives.
Unit Activities – Marcia delivered the July 4th favors to our veterans in Willow Brook, Hearthstone and Fairmont nursing home.
Americanism – Marcia read the meaning of the Preamble.
Ann Wagner installed the 2021-2022 officers.
Lucille Reichlenger played the hymn of the month, America the Beautiful.
Claudia closed with prayer.
Our next meeting will be August 2 at the post home at 7 pm.