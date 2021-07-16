American Legion Auxiliary Bolton Post #19 holds meeting

YORK -- The regular meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary was held at the Post Home on July 6 at 7 p.m. President, Marcia Witmer opened the meeting with six members present.

The opening prayer was given by Claudia Braden, after which we stood in silence in memory of our deceased.

We recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the Star Spangled Banner. The ladies then recited the Preamble.

Nine officers answered roll call.

Minutes from the May meeting were read and approved.

Treasurer, Connie Hubbard, gave the treasurer's report. It was approved and put on file. There were no bills.

Claudia did a good job with poppy sales this year. $747.93 was raised by members who went to Walmart, the Post Office and Grand Central plus the cans that were placed in various businesses. Thank you all. Claudia will be in charge of the poppy sales in the future.