STROMSBURG – A number of events are planned for the Stromsburg Senior Center during the month of February.

Exercising will take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m., a business meeting will take place.

On Friday, Feb. 17, bingo will be played at 2 p.m.

A blood pressure clinic will be held from 9-11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

A birthday/anniversary party will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 24.