Errors overwhelm York Seniors at Aurora

AURORA - York and Aurora were all knotted at 6-6 through five innings when the hosts plated six-runs in the sixth for the 12-6 win Tuesday night.

The York Seniors out-hit the Aurora nine 13-10 in the game, but the big number on the York side that was the crushing blow was eight errors that accounted for five unearned runs.

York scored first with three in the first, but Aurora answered with one in the first and four in the third to go up 5-3.

York responded with a three spot in the in the fourth to take the lead back at 6-5, but Aurora tied it up with a run in the fourth.

York’s 13-hit attack was led by Noah Jones who was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a double. James Bonde was 2-f0r-3 with a run batted in, Tyson Cloet had two hits with a double and triple and drove in one run, while Bradyn Glebe was 2-for-4.

Aurora was led by Wiarda with three hits and one RBI. Phillips and Quandt each drove in two runs apiece.

Havens recorded the win for Aurora while Marshal McCarthy suffered the loss allowing three hits, three runs and striking out two batters.

York (5-8) 300 300 0-6 13 8

Aurora 104 106 x- 12 10 1