SPRINGFIELD - The York Cornerstone Senior Kings sizzled out of the gate Friday afternoon, scoring two runs three batters into the game.

However, the early cushion would not hold as a trio of costly third-inning errors led to three unearned runs to put Auburn ahead for good in a 6-3 victory.

York's first-inning rally was sparked by Noah Jones' leadoff hit-by-pitch and a Trey Richert walk. Richert then swiped second and an error on the catcher allowed Jones to race home and plate the first run of the game.

Richert moved to third on a passed ball and Trevor Vodicka cashed in as he legged out an infield single to score another run.

Kings starter Collin Kotschwar stranded a pair of runners in the bottom of the first, but York couldn't capitalize on Marshall McCarthy's one-out walk in the second.

Auburn stranded a leadoff double in the home half, but a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the third kept the deficit at 2-0.

Kotschwar ran into some trouble in the bottom of the inning, issuing a one-out walk before an error put runners on the corners. He beaned the next batter to load the bases and an error on a bunt attempt allowed Auburn to score its first run of the game.

The next batter grounded into a fielder's choice, but another error allowed two runs to score on the play and make it a 3-2 ballgame before Kotschwar retired the next two batters to end the threat.

After York failed to score in the top of the fourth, Talan Hager took over on the mound in the bottom of the frame and gave up three runs on three hits as the Kings saw their deficit grow to 6-2.

The York Seniors chipped away at the deficit in the top of the fifth as Jones drew a one-out walk and Richert ripped a single to left field. Vodicka then drove in his second run of the game on an RBI ground out, but a pop out ended the inning.

The Kings held Auburn off the board in the bottom of the frame but failed to score in the top of the sixth, ending the game in a 6-3 defeat.

Auburn managed just five hits but capitalized on three York errors to the tune of three unearned runs, while the Kings' offense managed just two hits on singles from Richert and Vodicka to pair with four walks.

Vodicka also accounted for both of York's RBIs in the contest.

Kotschwar was the pitcher of record on the mound for the Kings, allowing three runs - none of them earned - on two hits and two walks with one strikeout in three innings of action.

Hager tossed 1 2/3 innings of relief and gave up three earned runs on three hits with a pair of Ks, while Kennan Dirks fanned the only batter he faced in a brief relief stint.

York dropped to 15-11 on the season with the loss and was scheduled to play host Springfield later in the afternoon, but inclement weather delayed the affair.