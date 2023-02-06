YORK -- Taxes will be the topic of discussion for the Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting of the York County Patriots at the York Kilgore Library. Have you heard of the Epic Option Tax proposed by LD47 Senator Steve Erdman? The Epic Option eliminates Nebraska property, income, inheritance and corporate taxes and replaces them with a consumption tax. Come hear from the committee working on the Epic Option and have your questions answered starting at 7 p.m. Katie, from the York Pregnancy and Family Resource Center will also be sharing with us what their organization represents and how we could help. All are encouraged to attend!