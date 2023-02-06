YORK -- Taxes will be the topic of discussion for the Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting of the York County Patriots at the York Kilgore Library. Have you heard of the Epic Option Tax proposed by LD47 Senator Steve Erdman? The Epic Option eliminates Nebraska property, income, inheritance and corporate taxes and replaces them with a consumption tax. Come hear from the committee working on the Epic Option and have your questions answered starting at 7 p.m. Katie, from the York Pregnancy and Family Resource Center will also be sharing with us what their organization represents and how we could help. All are encouraged to attend!
YORK
Epic Option Tax to be discussed tonight
Related to this story
Most Popular
YORK – The York Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide as a York woman was found shot to death in her home.
YORK – Bart Beutler, 47, the man accused of killing Stacie Beutler in York on Monday night, previously served prison time in Arizona for secon…
YORK – Formal charges have been filed against Bart Beutler, 47, of York, who is suspected of killing Stacie Beutler, 46, in York, Monday night.
YORK – A 31-year-old McCool Junction man is facing a high level felony charge of assault after a TikTok video was seen by police following an …
LINCOLN – A man who fled from law enforcement authorities in York County has been sentenced to federal prison.