Yorkshire Playhouse wants to ‘Go-Digital’

YORK -- Yorkshire Playhouse is working on ways for theatre buffs near and far to watch the playhouse’s high-quality performances from the comfort of their own home.

“We need to be able to host a full season of shows; it's safely possible to do, we need to be able to Go-Digital in 2021 in a quality way that will bring people into our audience from their own home,” said C. Danielle Deal of Yorkshire Theatre. Deal said as of late, the theatre has only been able to host a socially distanced audience making up one-third of the theatre’s capacity.

The solution?

Bringing the shows to people’s homes – or anywhere with internet access. “In order to do that we need equipment,” Deal said.

Theatre brings people together, Deal said, and the nonprofit has no plans to eliminate that element. “We want to be able to reach out to people by providing entertainment and connection during these times,” Deal said. “There's no part of that experience that wasn't affected by COVID-19. We're really excited about the ways we've been able to find ways to do theatre, such as our walking Children's theatre performances that we did in the park.”