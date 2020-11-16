Yorkshire Playhouse wants to ‘Go-Digital’

YORK -- Yorkshire Playhouse is working on ways for theatre buffs near and far to watch the playhouse’s high-quality performances from the comfort of their own home.
“We need to be able to host a full season of shows; it's safely possible to do, we need to be able to Go-Digital in 2021 in a quality way that will bring people into our audience from their own home,” said C. Danielle Deal of Yorkshire Theatre. Deal said as of late, the theatre has only been able to host a socially distanced audience making up one-third of the theatre’s capacity.
The solution?
Bringing the shows to people’s homes – or anywhere with internet access. “In order to do that we need equipment,” Deal said.
Theatre brings people together, Deal said, and the nonprofit has no plans to eliminate that element. “We want to be able to reach out to people by providing entertainment and connection during these times,” Deal said. “There's no part of that experience that wasn't affected by COVID-19. We're really excited about the ways we've been able to find ways to do theatre, such as our walking Children's theatre performances that we did in the park.”
Deal said Go-Digital would bring another creative outlet to Yorkshire Theatre. “We've got a chance to grow what could be an avenue for our theatre for years to come,” Deal said. “So often when patrons move away or are gone for the winter, they tell us that they miss seeing our shows. Virtual theatre can provide opportunities for people to see our shows long after this pandemic passes.”
The theatre’s upcoming Christmas show, “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” will be available online. While Yorkshire Theatre can currently bring their shows to the world wide web, the troupe wants to create an even better experience for audience members. “We need video and audio equipment, and we need the tech and software to run live streams and pre-recorded content in regulated manor so we can comply with licensing agreements for shows,” Deal explained.
Deal and the rest of Yorkshire Theatre supporters hope they can garner enough funding to make the lofty dream a reality. Yorkshire Theatre – a local nonprofit – already has a matching pledge up to $3,250 from Cornerstone Bank. The other half of the $7,500 goal will come from donors. “Donations given count for twice as much thanks to Cornerstone which will hopefully help us reach our goal. We're asking our community to come forward on Giving Tuesday and give generously to help us achieve our goal,” Deal said.
Ultimately, the theatre’s goal is to make theatre available to more people. “They won't have to miss out, just because they can't be in the room,” Deal said. “This provides us a way to reach our patrons and our community in the here and now.
