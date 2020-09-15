Yorkfest 2020 makes memories

A guest speaker inspired attendees at the Prayer Breakfast at Chances ‘R’ – Ron Brown, director of player development for the Huskers’ football team and public speaker. Ben Royal, one of the prayer breakfast organizers, said the committee knew he would be a good choice. “The committee wanted to make sure that the message of the Gospel was clearly explained,” Royal said. “Many of us had heard Ron Brown speak and knew that he would explain how we are all sinners, that Jesus Christ who is the son of God lived a perfect life in the image of man, and willingly gave his life as an atonement for that sin. As we expected, Ron was faithful in sharing the message of the Gospel. “The group – numbering nearly 120 – soaked in Brown’s inspirational messages, and came together in song and prayer. “Many of us attend different churches and rarely gather to celebrate our faith outside of a church building,” said Ben Royal, one of the prayer breakfast organizers. Being on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Brown applied the stories of friends who heroically took part in the rescue efforts. He likened the actions to the spiritual “rescue mission” for people’s faith and souls. Royal said he and the rest of the committee felt the breakfast was a success, and hope to help organize another for Yorkfest 2021.