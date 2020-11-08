The show goes on: YHS One-Act Team excited to compete

YORK – Thursday was the first public performance of a YHS One-Act Play in the age of coronavirus.

Starting practice months ago sporting masks, eased DHMs and NSAA policies kept masks off cast members’ faces. “Honestly, our kids are just grateful to be performing,” said YHS One-Act Play Director Becky Stahr. “We are losing students to quarantine every day. That does not get them down. So many different students are stepping up by filling in the gaps. There have not been any complaints. They are only asking what more can be done.”

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is a dark musical comedy set early-twentieth century London. It was originally an award-winning, multi-act Broadway production. The team’s rendition has been condensed into one act, but the production is no less entertaining.