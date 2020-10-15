Rollicking YC comedy to be broadcast virtually

YORK -- Be transported back in time through the wild and wacky journey of theatre through the years from Aristophanes to Emile Zola. The York College Theatre Department will present The Complete History of Theatre (abridged) to virtual audiences on October 16 and 17.

The comedy, written by Matt Thompson, explores the beginnings of Greek theatre, Aristotle’s Poetics, the fine art of Kabuki, the history of mime, the gladiators of Rome, and speculation on the real author of Shakespeare’s plays. Along the way, the bumbling Shakespeare misquotes himself, Sarah Bernhardt can’t get over the sound of thunderous applause and Stanislavsky gets blown out of a cannon! Through a little perseverance and commedia dell’arte, the famous trifecta attempts to hold the show together, but with the producer’s appearance onstage, things only get worse when the cast finds out they are trapped in a play within a play.

Near the play’s end, the cast realizes that the playwright hasn’t written an ending, wherein the iconic celebrities are forced to seek the audience’s help in finding a creative conclusion to the show. Just when it appears that all the drama is behind them, the reviews come in, and what the critics say surprises them. This interactive farce will keep you in stitches at every turn.