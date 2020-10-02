Local cruise nights bring communities together

Streets are seeing more and more rubber on the pavement, as cruise processions continue to persist as a novel coronavirus trend.

In lieu of traditional parades and other get-togethers, socially-distanced cruise nights have been popping up across the United States. The York area was no exception, especially since the pandemic persisted during the height of end-of-school events and summer community celebrations.

One of the crown jewels of the area’s cruise trend was April’s York Community Cruise Night. Hundreds of vehicles circulated around town; some simple, some elaborately decorated and some so fancy they require no extras at all. Grab-and-go meals were available for purchase and the procession passed York General’s the Hearthstone and Willow Brook to entertain residents and other spectators during the show of coronavirus-spurred community solidarity, which lasted hours.