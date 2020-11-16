Happy feet: Dance showcase a ‘celebration’

The new venue eliminated the backstage dressing room experience, but that mattered little to the dancers. Holiday music and students sharing their art and skills on stage created a celebratory mood. “We wanted to celebrate our dance family and the small wins of growth along the way,” Driewer said. Part of that growth -- and celebration -- is the Winter Showcase's annual donation. "Dancers had the opportunity to select the cause of their choice," Driewer said. "In previous years, dancers were given the opportunity to write in for grants for their classes at school, but the Peyton Parker Lane Playground was chosen for this year's beneficiary. It is an amazing addition to our community that could be utilized by all families for years to come."