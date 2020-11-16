Happy feet: Dance showcase a ‘celebration’

YORK – Smiles filled the stage and stretched behind masks at Kirby’s School of Dance Winter Showcase – appropriately themed “Celebration.”
This dance season was a particularly special one, not just because it was Kirby’s School of Dance’s 15th season. Months of novel coronavirus adjustments, including having classes via Zoom, left a little uncertainty to the season. Regardless, the dance instructors and others running the studio were determined to give dancers the opportunity to perform. “That’s a big thing for us,” said Dana Driewer of Kirby’s School of dance. “They work hard each week and want to be able to show their families their hard work and really do their thing.”
It was safety first, however, that drove the event planning itself, Driewer said. “Our primary concern was making sure everyone was comfortable while still getting the students back on stage,” she said. “Even before the new directed health measures were put into place we know we’d have to do everything different than we used to.”
This year’s Winter Showcase had a venue change; it was held at the Holthus Convention Center, allowing families to spread out. Dance families sat with members of their respective families, the pods of families socially distanced from one another. As young dancers waited in the audience with their families, the happy sound of tap shoes on fidgeting dancers clicked and echoed through the room as the students anticipated their turn.
Masks were required for attendees age five and older, except for dancers as they wereon stage. Temperature tests greeted attendees at an assigned entry point, routes to seating carefully cordoned off. An assigned exit also helped keep dancers and audience members socially distanced.
The new venue eliminated the backstage dressing room experience, but that mattered little to the dancers. Holiday music and students sharing their art and skills on stage created a celebratory mood. “We wanted to celebrate our dance family and the small wins of growth along the way,” Driewer said. Part of that growth -- and celebration -- is the Winter Showcase's annual donation. "Dancers had the opportunity to select the cause of their choice," Driewer said. "In previous years, dancers were given the opportunity to write in for grants for their classes at school, but the Peyton Parker Lane Playground was chosen for this year's beneficiary. It is an amazing addition to our community that could be utilized by all families for years to come."
The beneficiary of the dancers' choice was announced before each performance. The structure of the performances themselves were altered significantly. Separate, shorter shows divided the studio’s academy dancers by grade level, each level performing specialty dances like tap and ballet. The groups were: Creative Movement and Preschool, Kindergarten-1st grade, 2nd-4th grade and 5th-12th grade. Social distancing precautions limited audience attendance, and the Holthus’ ballroom was disinfected and fogged between shows.
The uncertainty of executing a long-standing event in a new way quickly melted away as excited dancers rushed on stage, ready to perform with happy, celebratory feet.
“You never know when you have an event you’ve done differently in the past how it will work,” Driewer said, adding: “We’re so grateful for everyone trusting us. We feel it’s really important to celebrate the little things. We know how important it is to have a sense of normalcy, and celebrate being able to be together.”
