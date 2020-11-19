From page to stage: NELHS creates one-act play

Humann said the creative endeavor was partially inspired by the logistics of a “normal” play production. By writing their own script (Humann wrote last season’s herself) the school avoids costs and hassle associated with obtaining performance rights and other permissions to use a script.

The most obvious benefit, however, was the personal and creative investment the students had in the play. As props and scenery were loaded up in preparation for the next performance, the team took charge. “I didn’t have to do anything – I don’t have to worry,” Humann said. “This is something we’re all doing together.”

A few crew members took charge of assembling costumes, and the entire ensemble continues to elaborate on what started as a brainstorming session. “They’ve all built their own characters,” Humann said. Students also came up with their hair and makeup ideas, which have to be finished before arriving to the competition site due to coronavirus concerns.