EM band uses novel way to avoid novel coronavirus

Murphy said some of her 7-12 band students are less-than-enthused to give up trumpets and clarinets for a band-sized percussion ensemble, but EM eighth-grader Carter Milton is perfectly happy with the coronavirus-influenced modification. “I think it’s awesome that we’re doing this, because most schools don’t get this opportunity,” Milton said.

Bands across the nation are struggling to keep their bands playing on while staying safe from COVID-19. “I do hope to transition into normal band before too much longer,” Murphy said. Part of that transition will be special masks for wind instrument players, which have space allowing for mouthpieces. Additionally, Murphy said she’s heard of wind instrument add-ons like pantyhose stretched across instrument openings. Fine, but pantyhose cost money, and once stretched can’t be used again, according to studies Murphy has read. She said she’s considering coming up with a modification made of interfacing instead, but that’s a lot of sewing to outfit her 7-12 band numbering 45 performers.