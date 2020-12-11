Best of Class B: YHS State One-Act Champions

NORFOLK -- York High School’s one-act team was named State Champion Friday at the Class B 2020 NSAA One-Act Play Production Championships, following a Class B third place finish 2019.
York High School One-Act’s 2020 production was “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” which was adapted for the team by some of its own members. The 30-minute long production features live musical performances, plus an original score and lyrics composed by Sophia Chavanu, Evan Fraser, Sam Heitz, Piper Dallmann and Jacob Howe. Stahr, Andee Felber, Bob Soderholm, and Elias Dallmann are production directors.
The 2020 One-Act Play State Championship looked a little different due to COVID-19. Those in attendance were required to follow host city Norfolk’s mask ordinance, which requires ages 5 and older to wear face coverings in all public indoor locations – including Johnny Carson Theatre, which again hosted the contest. In addition to City of Norfolk’s requirements, NSAA established coronavirus-related winter school activity requirements, applying to competitors, officials and spectators. Face coverings are optional for active participants, but face coverings are required for coaches, non-active participants and spectators. Said face coverings must cover both nose and mouth. Directed Health measures are upheld. Should a host school have its own preventative measures, its mitigation efforts must apply to all participants, officials and spectators.
Some state one-act productions were broadcast and available online; however, usage agreements and copyright issues kept YHS’s state performance from being broadcast.
Support Local Journalism
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is a dark musical comedy set early-twentieth century London. It was originally an award-winning, multi-act Broadway production. The team’s rendition has been condensed into one act, but the production is no less entertaining.
The plot centers around Monty Navarro (Jake Schmid), a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother, Isobel (Lauren Thomas) that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith banking family (all family members played by Drew Baldridge). Navarro’s claim is dismissed, and soon inheritants before him start mysteriously dying. In the meantime, Navarro is vying for the affection of already-married, money-minded Sibella Hallward (Tory Cobb). Soon Phoebe D’Ysquith (Sophia Chavanu) gets Navarro’s romantic attention. With the help of Mrs. Shingle (Kirsten Fike) and Ms. Shanty (Hattie Chavanu), Navarro just might get away with murder -- unless the inspector (Eric Yim), the magistrate (Cole Schmid), and the high steward (Jackson Schmid) catch the culprit.
York was pitted against fellow Class B schools Cozad, Gothenburg, North Bend Central, Omaha Concordia and Wayne. In addition to the team award, Andrew Baldridge was selected as the Class B Outstanding Male Performer. Also receiving individual Outstanding Performance awards were: Jake Schmid, Baldridge, Sam Heitz, Sophia Chavanu, Hattie Chavanu, Lauren Thomas, Tory Cobb and Piper Dallmann.
The state contest brought the team’s season full-circle, as YHS’s first 2020 One-Act competition was in Norfolk November 7.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!