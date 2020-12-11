Best of Class B: YHS State One-Act Champions

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is a dark musical comedy set early-twentieth century London. It was originally an award-winning, multi-act Broadway production. The team’s rendition has been condensed into one act, but the production is no less entertaining.

The plot centers around Monty Navarro (Jake Schmid), a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother, Isobel (Lauren Thomas) that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith banking family (all family members played by Drew Baldridge). Navarro’s claim is dismissed, and soon inheritants before him start mysteriously dying. In the meantime, Navarro is vying for the affection of already-married, money-minded Sibella Hallward (Tory Cobb). Soon Phoebe D’Ysquith (Sophia Chavanu) gets Navarro’s romantic attention. With the help of Mrs. Shingle (Kirsten Fike) and Ms. Shanty (Hattie Chavanu), Navarro just might get away with murder -- unless the inspector (Eric Yim), the magistrate (Cole Schmid), and the high steward (Jackson Schmid) catch the culprit.