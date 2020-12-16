A coronafied Christmas production: Yorkshire’s annual holiday tradition adjusted

YORK – There was no question for C. Danielle Deal and the rest of the Yorkshire Playhouse troupe that their holiday production – “A Seussified Christmas Carol” -- had to go on despite COVID-19.
The group decided to go forward with the play by presenting it online in a true labor of love and spirit in fun. “We need these things right now. We need to succeed at the things we love while still making an effort to take care of the venerable in our community,” said Deal, who is director of this year’s holiday production. “It may be imperfect but it's perfect because we did it during COVID. We won. We put on a good show. And we all need a win right now.”
Considering the hard work and innovation put into keeping the holiday tradition going, “good” would be an understatement. “A Seussified Christmas Carol” is as zany as anything having been “Seussified” could be. This retelling of the classic “A Christmas Carol” has a Dr. Seuss-inspired twist featuring silly names and plenty of rhyming. “The actors are great,” Deal said. “They make all the rhyming seem like natural speech and bring a lot of life to all the characters from the ghosts to the townspeople.”
In some scenes the set is spare but certainly not void of creativity with a bit of Dr. Seuss-era midcentury flair. Besides the creativity factor, the setup lent itself to a coronavirus-friendly production. “We included social distancing on stage as much as possible,” Deal said. “The [Yorkshire] Board of Directors specifically picked a show that could be done with distancing.”
The coronavirus creativity carried through the entire process, from start to finish. “We did have an extensive safety plan for this show, which we put together with the advice of Four Corners,” Deal said. “Washing hands before and after rehearsals, wearing masks through the rehearsal process and face shields during the recording of our performances, social distancing, taking temperatures, and most importantly having a great plan in place for when people did get sick that allowed them to be a part of rehearsals without being in the room… Part of doing theatre during an outbreak is accepting and embracing the challenges and turning them into something beautiful.”
One of the challenges was how to film the production, maintaining social distancing throughout, keeping the cast and crew safe. “Normally, what we'd like to do is simply film a show, either live or ahead of time, but because of quarantine needs we actually ended up filming portions of this show in smaller groups, much like you would film a TV show or a movie,” Deal said. “You'll notice when you watch the show that it is put together rather than running start to finish.”
Yorkshire Playhouse’s hard work and ingenuity has paid off; more than 200 people tuned in to the first two performances – including theatre enthusiasts from Canada. “This week we already have about 200 more signed up to see it on Saturday [December 19] and Sunday [December 20],” Deal marveled. “There will never be an experience that is better than being in the theatre watching a show live. But watching from home, can be a wonderful experience as well, and we expect publishers to continue to allow this medium. We're excited for what that means for our Snow Birds and family members of Cast who live far away.”
The wider swath of theatre-“goers” is one reward for the tenacity and inspiration it took for cast and crew to make “A Seussified Christmas Carol.” The greater reward, Deal said, was the Yorkshire Playhouse family coming together to make sure a Christmas tradition wouldn’t be lost to COVID-19.
“As I was adjusting the wig on one of my young actors one of our filming days, she said to me, ‘This is my favorite show I've ever been in. Because we were able to do it during COVID,’” Deal said. “Being able to come together to create this show, even with all the of conscious and constant effort it was to try to do this show as safely as possible, even with all of the uncertainty, even with not being able to put on a live show, was a blessing.”
