A coronafied Christmas production: Yorkshire’s annual holiday tradition adjusted

Yorkshire Playhouse’s hard work and ingenuity has paid off; more than 200 people tuned in to the first two performances – including theatre enthusiasts from Canada. “This week we already have about 200 more signed up to see it on Saturday [December 19] and Sunday [December 20],” Deal marveled. “There will never be an experience that is better than being in the theatre watching a show live. But watching from home, can be a wonderful experience as well, and we expect publishers to continue to allow this medium. We're excited for what that means for our Snow Birds and family members of Cast who live far away.”

The wider swath of theatre-“goers” is one reward for the tenacity and inspiration it took for cast and crew to make “A Seussified Christmas Carol.” The greater reward, Deal said, was the Yorkshire Playhouse family coming together to make sure a Christmas tradition wouldn’t be lost to COVID-19.