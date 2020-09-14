2020 Yorkfest Parade a crowd-pleaser

Phase 3 requirements meant no “boots” on the ground, not just for marching bands, but others walking along the route. Absent from this year’s parade were parade participants working the crowd hand out items like promotional material and candy – also due to Phase 3 directed health measures. Mogul said the Yorkfest Parade also serves as a way for organizations to share their messages and causes with the community. This year was no different, as the parade was broadcast on local radio. “Because it was simulcast on the radio, it gave them that promotional opportunity,” Mogul said.

Still, there was a different type of dynamic between the spectators and entries – a positive one, Mogul said. “The participants said they really enjoyed connecting with the audience this year,” she said. This was attributed to spectators and participants being able to interact more directly without extra distractions.

Things were much different for Yorkfest 2020, but it will surely be one people remember – not just because of the birthday celebration, but because of the successful execution, despite directed health measures. Mogul said she and her York Chamber of Commerce team, in tandem with the community, are ready to tackle 2021, coronavirus or not. “Everything has to evolve and as things evolve,” she said.

